Sat May 13, 2017
World

AFP
May 12, 2017

Trump warns sacked FBI chief not to ´leak´ conversations

Trump warns sacked FBI chief not to ´leak´ conversations

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned sacked FBI chief James Comey on Friday not to "leak" details of their conversations to the media, and suggested they may have been recorded.

"James Comey better hope that there are no ´tapes´ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump wrote in one of a series of early morning tweets assailing critics and the media over their response to Comey´s ouster.

Trump revealed that he had asked the former FBI director on three occasions whether he was a target in a probe into alleged Russian election meddling, before firing him earlier this week.

