Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 12, 2017

PM Nawaz arrives in Beijing on six-day visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with a high-level delegation arrived here on a six-day official visit on Friday.

During the visit, the prime minister would attend the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the Chinese capital. Besides, he will also hold meetings with the high-level Chinese officials.

The premier is visiting Beijing on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Pakistani delegation included chief ministers of all four provinces, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir, IT Minister Anushay Rehman and others.

More on this