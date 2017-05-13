Govt denies Jindal visit came up in Nawaz, Bajwa meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday contradicted a news item appeared in a section of media about mention of Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal’s visit to Pakistan during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement the minister said: “There was no mention of Sajjan Jindal in meeting between the Prime Minister and the COAS.”

The minister said that “Jindal is a friend of the prime minister and met him in his personal capacity. The news item that made rounds yesterday is incorrect”.

The BBC Urdu, yesterday reported that Pakistan’s civilian leadership has told the army authorities that prime minister’s informal meeting with Jindal was part of back-channel diplomacy.

The report, quoting unnamed official sources, said the PM has taken the army chief into confidence on meeting with Jindal.

Sources said the PM told the army leadership that Jindal met him as desired by the Indian authorities in a bid to defuse the tension between the two countries. They also added that Gen Bajwa has also briefed his colleagues that the meeting was part of the back-channel diplomacy.