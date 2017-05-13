Misbah hits another fifty but West Indies strike before tea

ROSEAU, Dominica: Departing captain Misbah-ul-Haq compiled yet another half-century but fell on the stroke of tea with Pakistan reaching the interval at 311 for six against the West Indies on Thursday.

Off-spinner Roston Chase was the beneficiary of the tourists´ attempt at more purposeful batting in the afternoon following a dreary extended morning period that saw just 58 runs added in 30 overs for the loss of Younis Khan´s wicket.

Chase ended Azhar Ali´s eight-hour vigil in bowling the opening batsman for 127 before adding the wickets of Asad Shafiq and Misbah to have the best figures of four for 81 off 24.2 overs at the interval on the second day of the third and final Test at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Painfully slow at the start of his innings, the phlegmatic Pakistan skipper showed a greater degree of urgency through the afternoon, adding 51 and completing a 39th fifty in Test cricket.

His intentions for the final session were obvious when he smashed leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo back overhead for four and then hoisted Chase for six over long-on.

But the bowler had the last laugh with the next delivery as an attempted reverse-sweep by Misbah gave wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich the opportunity to make amends for two earlier errors in the innings.

Mohammad Amir is expected to partner Safraz Ahmed at the crease when play resumes after tea.

While 84 runs came in the middle session of the day, it still could not adequately compensate for Pakistan´s painstaking progress in the morning when both Ali and Misbah seemed more intent on occupation of the crease than scoring runs.

Unbeaten on 85 overnight, Ali added 37 of the morning´s 58 runs in getting to his 14th Test century and second in consecutive matches. Yet it was not one of his more memorable efforts and by the time he fell shortly after lunch, missing an attempted sweep at Chase, he had faced 334 balls and struck two sixes and eight fours.

Misbah had come to the crease after Younis, who is also bowing out of international cricket after this match, was trapped leg-before by West Indies captain Jason Holder for 18 inside the first hour of a bright, sultry morning.

He should have departed without scoring but for another error behind the stumps by Dowrich.

Having put down Babar Azam off Bishoo the day before, the wicketkeeper was inexplicably wrong-footed and failed to hold on to a low chance to the exasperation of Holder, the suffering bowler.