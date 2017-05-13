CJ takes suo moto notice of 12-year-old maid’s rape

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice of the rape of a 12-year-old maid by her employer and others in Karachi.

The Chief Justice has directed the Sindh inspector general of police, AD Khawaja, to submit a report on the incident within seven days.

Police said that the victim girl was working as a maid in a house belonged to one Rahib Saharyani in Karachi’s Malir area.