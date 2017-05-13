Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 11, 2017

PM Nawaz criticises opponents for using abusive language

CHICHAWATNI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticising his political opponents for using abusive language said that Pakistani culture teaches respect for elders and women.

Addressing a public meeting here on Thursday, the prime minister announced that Chichawatni will be connected to the Motorway.

He said that masses would question me of my performance after five years.

While addressing to the PTI chief, he said that the Allah Almighty had granted you government in a province whose people are witnessing development being carried out in Punjab.

Masses have started quitting support to the people who are using abusive language.

He said that price of Urea had been reduced to Rs1400 from 1800. Power tariffs for tube-wells are also coming down, the prime minister maintained.

