Politics is played on civil-military ties nowhere but in Pakistan: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan at a press conference here on Thursday said that nowhere else in world politics is done on civil-military relations but in Pakistan.

“Civil-military relations is a sensitive subject in the world,” the interior minister told journalists. It was not that big issue as it was portrayed.

There was a complete consensus on the Dawn Leaks report, Nisar said.

The context of civil-military relations is not political but national, he maintained.

Had there been any intention to save anyone, two committees would have not formed by the government, Nisar said.

He added the interior ministry had issued the notification in line with the directive of PM House.

Some retired army officials give an impression like they are military spokesman, the interior minister observed. Our enemies wish a civil-military crisis in the country.