Younis Khan given guard of honour by Windies

Pakistan’s legendary batsman Younis Khan was given a guard of honour by the West Indies team as he walked in to bat on the first day of the third and final Test on Wednesday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder and his men lined up to form a guard of honour as the great batsman came in to bat in the second-last innings – probably even the last – of his international cricket career.

Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.

Both Younis and captain Misbah-ul-Haq are retiring from international cricket at the end of this match, as Pakistan chase their first Test series win in the Caribbean.