Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 11, 2017

PM Nawaz says Pakistan to become regional power

PM Nawaz to leave for China on official visit on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will leave for for China on Friday  to attend the two day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, beginning in Beijing on Sunday.

The prime minister's is paying the visit at the  at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On the first day of the forum, the Prime Minister will attend the inaugural session of the One Belt One Road Summit, the plenary meeting of high-level dialogue and the state banquet.

He is also scheduled to attend the leaders' roundtable sessions on the second day of the forum. 

Twenty-eight heads of state and government, over fifty leaders of international organizations, over one hundred ministerial-level officials and over 1,200 delegates from various countries and regions will participate in the forum.

During his stay in Beijing, the Prime Minister will also hold important meetings with top Chinese leadership, particularly, President, Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Kaqiang to further promote bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to the country and his participation in the forum will further boost the ongoing economic cooperation between the two countries.

