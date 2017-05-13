Earthquake kills four in China´s Xinjiang: Xinhua

BEIJING: An earthquake early Thursday killed at least four people in a remote area of northwest China´s Xinjiang region, state media reported.

The shallow 5.4-magnitude quake struck at 5:58 am (2158 GMT Wednesday) 213 kilometres (133 miles) south-southwest of the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the US Geological Survey said.

Xinhua news agency said four people had been confirmed dead and some injured were sent to hospital.

The remote and sparsely populated area is close to the border with Tajikistan.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially its mountainous western and southwestern regions.

In February 2003 a powerful 6.8-magnitude quake killed 268 people in Xinjiang and caused significant damage.