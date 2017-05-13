Azhar, Babar hit fifties as Pakistan reach 169-2

ROSEAU, Dominica: An unbeaten 85 by Azhar Ali and 55 from Babar Azam put Pakistan in a solid position at 169 for two at stumps on a rain-shortened first day of the third and final Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Senior batsman Younis and captain Misbah-ul-Haq are playing their farewell Test.

After West Indies won the toss, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood opened the Pakistan innings in the morning delayed due to rain.

Shan made an early exit when Pakistan were just 19 runs as he was caught by the West Indies captain Jason Holder off off-break bowler Roston Chase for 9.

Then, Babar joined Azhar and both steadily batted to add 120 runs for the second wicket partnership as Pakistan reached 139 before Babar departed.

He made 55 from 124 balls hitting three fours. This was his fourth half-century.

Azhar, who also completed his 26th Test fifty, was joined by veteran batsman Younis and both added 30 runs when the first day’s play ended.

Azhar struck seven fours and two sixes in his 219-ball unbeaten innings.

Younis was given a guard of honour by the West Indies team when he came to batting in his final match of the 118-Test career.