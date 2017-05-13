Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Landlady cuts off hand of boy: CJ takes suo moto notice, seeks report

Landlady cuts off hand of boy: CJ takes suo moto notice, seeks report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took suo moto notice of chopping of hand of a boy by landlady for refusing to feed cattle in Wahiwalla village.

The notice was taken after media reported that the landlady cut the hand of a 13-year-old boy for refusing to feed cattle in Wahiwala village.

The Chief Justice also ordered the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, to submit a report on the incident within 48 hours.

A landlady identified as Shafqat Bibi had cut the hand of 13-year-old Muhammad Irfan for not feeding cattle in Village Wahiwalla.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more

More on this