Landlady cuts off hand of boy: CJ takes suo moto notice, seeks report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took suo moto notice of chopping of hand of a boy by landlady for refusing to feed cattle in Wahiwalla village.
The notice was taken after media reported that the landlady cut the hand of a 13-year-old boy for refusing to feed cattle in Wahiwala village.
The Chief Justice also ordered the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, to submit a report on the incident within 48 hours.
A landlady identified as Shafqat Bibi had cut the hand of 13-year-old Muhammad Irfan for not feeding cattle in Village Wahiwalla.
