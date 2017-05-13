Cricket: Rain delays play between West Indies and Pakistan

ROSEAU, Dominica: Persistent light rain has interrupted play on the opening day of the third and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Following a delay of 40 minutes after lunch for the resumption, only two overs were bowled before the players again left the field with Pakistan at 75 for one in their first innings after being put in to bat

Earlier, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat.

Having levelled the series with a 106-run win in the second match in Barbados a week ago, the home side named an unchanged XI in pursuit of a first Test series win for five years against a team ranked higher than them.

In the farewell international appearances for captain Misbah ul Haq and senior batsman Younis Khan, Pakistan have made two changes from the second Test loss.

Left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood replaced the unwell Ahmed Shehzad while fast-medium bowler Hasan Ali makes his Test debut at the expense of leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who struggled in his first Test appearance at Kensington Oval.

Pakistan have never won a Test series in the Caribbean on seven previous tours.