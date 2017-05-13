Sat May 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 10, 2017

PM Nawaz says Pakistan to become regional power

NANKANA SAHIB: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday invited the opposition to visit the under-construction Motorway, claiming the country would soon become an Asian Tiger.

Addressing a gathering held here in connection with Motorway, the prime minister also said that Pakistan would become a regional power.

He asked the opposition to let him carry out development work in the country. He said that the opposition will do nothing for country.

He said numerous power plants were being setup in the country to deal with power shortage. While referring to the previous government, the prime minister said they did nothing to overcome power crisis.

We are bringing cheap electricity to the masses, he said.

More on this