Civil, military huddle at PM House discusses Dawn Leaks

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of top civil and military leadership at the Prime Minister House discussed Dawn Leaks and other security issues on Wednesday, according to Geo News.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI chief Let. General Navid Mukhtar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan attended the meeting . Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar lately joined the meeting.

The TV channel reported that issue of Kulbhushan Yadav also came under discussion in the meeting.

The meeting comes days after the army rejected a notification regarding an inquiry into Dawn Leaks saying it was incomplete and not in line with the recommendations by the inquiry board.

The rejection of the tweet by the Pakistan army, according to political analysts, showed the military and civilian leaders were not on the same page. However, the government rejected the impression.

Senior journalist Talat Hussain says the meeting was apparently held to make sure there is no confusion about the notification which government is to issue. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was to address press conference today (Wednesday) but private TV channels reported it has been postponed.