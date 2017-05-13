Indian letter to ICJ an attempt to divert attention from state sponsored terrorism: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday termed Indian letter to International Court of Justice (ICJ) against death sentence handed down to RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav, an attempt to divert attention from state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

In statement posed on Twitter, the minister said the Indian spy was convicted for offences against Pakistan’s national security.

Indian letter to ICJ attempt to divert attention frm state sponsored terrorism in Pak.Kulbushan convicted of offences against Nat security — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 10, 2017

International Court of Justice (ICJ) posted a statement on its official website on Tuesday stating that India had instituted proceedings against Pakistan, accusing it of ‘egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations’ in the matter of detention and trial of its national Kulbhushan Sudhir Yadav, sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan.

Yadav was sentenced to death by a military court for espionage and terrorism activities against Pakistan. India acknowledges that Yadav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government. “The applicant contends that it was not informed of Mr. Yadav’s detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights. It further alleges that, in violation of the Vienna Convention, the authorities of Pakistan are denying India its right of consular access to Mr. Yadav despite its repeated requests. The applicant also points out that it learned about the death sentence to Mr. Yadav from a press release,” says the statement.

Contrary to the contents of the ICJ’s statement, the Indian media claimed that the International Court of Justice had ordered a stay on the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Yadav.