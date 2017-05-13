India´s Jhulan Goswami becomes top women´s wicket-taker

NEW DELHI: India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has become the highest wicket-taker in women´s one-day internationals after overtaking former Australia star Cathryn Fitzpatrick with her 181st dismissal.

Pace spearhead Goswami achieved the feat against hosts South Africa in the 50-over quadrangular tournament in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Goswami, who took three wickets in India´s victory, got past Fitzpatrick´s long-standing record in her 153rd ODI. Fitzpatrick took 180 wickets in 109 matches between 1993 and 2006.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the former captain for her incredible service to women´s cricket since making her debut as an 18-year-old in 2002.

The Bengal cricketer led India in 25 ODIs from 2008-2011 and has represented the country in 10 Tests and 60 Twenty20 matches. She was named women´s cricketer of the year in 2007.