Four children among eight injured in Hyderabad cracker attack

HYDERABAD: At least eight people were injured including four children in Hyderabad's New Bridge area, a senior police official said.
SSP Irfan Baloch said some unknown people riding motorcycles hurled cracker and run away injuring eight people. A nationalist party may be behind this attack, he added
