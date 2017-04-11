Tue April 11, 2017
National

Web Desk
February 19, 2017

Four children among eight injured in Hyderabad cracker attack

HYDERABAD: At least eight people were injured including four children in Hyderabad's New Bridge area, a senior police official said.

SSP Irfan Baloch said some unknown people riding motorcycles hurled cracker and run away injuring eight people. A nationalist party may be behind this attack, he added

