Tue April 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Islamabad United set 91-run target for Karachi Kings

Islamabad United set 91-run target for Karachi Kings

SHARJAH: Islamabad United have set a target of 91runs in the allotted 13 overs for Karachi Kings in the tenth Twenty20 match of the second Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

Sent into bat by Karachi Kings, Islamabad United made 90 runs for eight wickets in the match reduced to 13 overs a side due to rain.

The main scorers were Dwayne Smith (29), Shane Watson (26) and captain Misbah-ul-Haq (16) as no other abtsman could get into the double figures.

For Karachi Kings, leg-spinner Usama Mir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim claimed two wickets each while left-arm pacer Usman Khalid took one wicket.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Sports

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team

Mohammad Abbas’ journey from a factory worker to Pakistan cricket team
U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid

U.S., Mexico and Canada announce 2026 World Cup bid
IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket

IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid Khan longs for playing test cricket
Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph

Babar, Hasan lead Pakistan to 74-run triumph
Load More load more