Islamabad United set 91-run target for Karachi Kings

SHARJAH: Islamabad United have set a target of 91runs in the allotted 13 overs for Karachi Kings in the tenth Twenty20 match of the second Pakistan Super League here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

Sent into bat by Karachi Kings, Islamabad United made 90 runs for eight wickets in the match reduced to 13 overs a side due to rain.

The main scorers were Dwayne Smith (29), Shane Watson (26) and captain Misbah-ul-Haq (16) as no other abtsman could get into the double figures.

For Karachi Kings, leg-spinner Usama Mir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim claimed two wickets each while left-arm pacer Usman Khalid took one wicket.