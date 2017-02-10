ISLAMABAD: The father of the minor maid who was allegedly tortured by the wife of a judge named Raja Khurram, has forgiven both the judge and his wife, during a proceeding of the Tayyaba torture case, on Friday.

According to details, Tayyaba's father Azam told the Supreme Court that he forgave the judge and his wife, Maheen, on total consciousness. He stated that earlier, he had come under the pressure of the Supreme Court.

dditional Sessions Judge Raja Asif told Azam he backed out on his statement earlier too and assured him that the court would offer him protection hence he need not be scared of anyone. Azam repeated his statement and said that he can also give it in writing.

Justice Raja Asif said that Azam would have to bring an affidavit in court so that the court can decided on the matter of Raja Khurram's bail plea, which was still pending.

Tayyaba, who worked as a maid in Justice Raja Khurram's house, had claimed in front of a female magistrate that she had been subjected to torture by Maheen when a broom had gone missing in their home.

A medical examination of the maid was carried out in which it was observed that she had been burned and tortured. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken suo moto notice of the incident.

