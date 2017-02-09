RAWALPINDI: The US Secretary of Defence, James Mattis has commended the sacriﬁces and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan, and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence had a twenty minutes telephone conversation.

The Army Chief congratulated the secretary on assumption of new responsibility and expressed the hope that his vast experience in the ﬁeld will be of great value to the region.

Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end.

They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

