KARACHI: Renowned film actress Shabnam on Thursday arrived in Karachi to participate in Karachi Literature Festival, starting from Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Shabnam, who remained active in Lollywood from 1960’s to 1980’s, arrived in Karachi by Pakistan International Airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shabnam is her film-name, her real name is Jharna Basak.

Even though her mother tongue is Urdu but her place of birth is Dhaka. She got married to Robin Ghosh, a well-known play back singer and music composer who died in 2016. Aina, Ladla, Andleeb, Aahat and Sharafatwere famous movies of actress Shabnam. The actress won 13 Nigar awards and has appeared in over 180 films.

