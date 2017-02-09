LAHORE: Pakistani wicket-keeper and T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been appointed the national squad's One Day International cricket captain as well, according to PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan.

Following Azhar Ali's dismal performance as captain in the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia test series, PCB has decided to replace him with Sarfraz Ahmed, who is already leading Pakistan's T20 squad.

According to sources, Azhar Ali had met with PCB Chairman and informed him regarding his decision to resign as the ODI captain of Pakistan.

Azhar Ali said that he wanted to focus on his batting hence he had decided to retire as the team's ODI captain.

