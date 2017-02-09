LAHORE: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan recently spoke up about his equation with his friends from the Indian film industry and stated that though he was hurt by some of the words said by a couple of people, he still harboured love and affection for them.

Fawad Khan was arguably the best Pakistani export to India, who starred in stellar hit films such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons as well as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. There was no doubt that the Pakistani actor would go on to gather huge accolades and become a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. However, the Khan from Pakistan suffered a setback when the Uri attack took place and a ban was placed on Pakistani artists by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association.

Though he chose to stay silent over the matter, the Pakistani heartthrob recently spoke about how he was still friendly with his former co-stars and friends that he made in the Indian film industry. Fawad gave the interview to a popular Pakistani English daily.

"I’m still in touch with a lot of my friends there. Nothing’s really changed. Obviously, I’m not a man of steel in that people’s words don’t affect me. They might hurt me. But I am becoming immune to it as time goes by. I have no expectations from them, and that’s what I think has developed this camaraderie," said the Kapoor and Sons star.

According to Fawad, he still makes plans with his friends in Bollywood to meet whenever the situation would improve between the two countries.

"Even if I don’t work with them ever again, I’ll still always have love and regard for them, and I assume that’s how they feel as well. That’s why we’re still in touch. We even make plans to meet, to catch-up," he said.

Karan Johar had recorded a video message in the wake of deteriorating India-Pakistan relations after the Uri attack, in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed, and stated that he would not hire talent from Pakistan in the future.

0



0







I have no expectations from them: Fawad on Bollywood stars was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/185104-I-have-no-expectations-from-them-Fawad-on-Bollywood-stars/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "I have no expectations from them: Fawad on Bollywood stars" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/185104-I-have-no-expectations-from-them-Fawad-on-Bollywood-stars.