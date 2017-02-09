WASHINGTON: U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

It said a Feb. 4 strike killed Abu Hani al-Masri, who it said oversaw the creation and operation of many al Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s, where he "recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists.

"Al-Masri had ties to bin Laden and al Qaeda´s current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, the Pentagon said in a statement. Ten al Qaeda members were killed in an air strike on a building used as a meeting place on Feb. 3, it said.

0



0







US killed 11 militants in two air strikes in Syria -Pentagon was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/185044-US-killed-11-militants-in-two-air-strikes-in-Syria-Pentagon/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US killed 11 militants in two air strikes in Syria -Pentagon" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/185044-US-killed-11-militants-in-two-air-strikes-in-Syria-Pentagon.