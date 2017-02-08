KARACHI: Pakistan will host the fifth of its series of multinational Naval exercise ‘AMAN’ from February 10-14, 2017, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Previously, four exercises of AMAN series have been organized in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013 in which large number of ships, Special Operation Forces (SOF) and observers from leading navies of the region/world participated.

A media briefing was held at PN Fleet Headquarters Wednesday in connection with Pakistan Navy’s multinational exercise in which 37 countries will participate.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini addressed the media and gave details of the exercise.

Commander Pakistan Fleet said that traditionally, threats to the maritime security arise from the regional conflicts and political interests. These new security challenges have also changed the maritime environment. Today, threats such as piracy, human smuggling and drug trafficking etc have made the security of Indian Ocean more complex.

The current exercise is the fifth of the series. Other participating countries are Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, North Sudan, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UAE, UK and USA.

Out of 15 ships, China, USA and Russia are participating with three ships each, while one each from Turkey, Great Britain, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Australia. In addition, two P3C Orion aircraft from Japan, five helicopters (accompanying ships of eight of these countries), 11 Special Operations Forces and Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Marines teams arriving from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Great Britain and USA are also participating along with delegates from participating countries.

