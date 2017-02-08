OKARA: At least five labourers including rickshaw driver were killed and two others sustained injuries when Fareed Express hit the rickshaw near Baseerpur Railway track on Wednesday.

Fareed Express was going from Lahore to Karachi when it rammed into the ill-fated rickshaw, leaving five persons dead while two others were injured, police and rescue sources said.

Railways officials claimed the incident was result of the negligence by rickshaw driver.

According to rescue sources, a motorcycle rickshaw was crossing unmanned level crossing when it was hit by the train.

Police also said the accident occurred due to lack of crossing. Rickshaw driver tried to cross the track at Baseerpur where there was no railway crossing.

The bodies and injured were rushed to local hospital for medico legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased were identified Dastagir, Sanaullah, Mazhar, Saleem and Ahmed Raza.

Railway administration have confirmed about the deaths and said that Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has already ordered inquiry into the incident.

