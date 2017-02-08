BLANTYRE, Malawi: US pop superstar Madonna felt "compelled" to adopt four-year-old twin girls from an orphanage in Malawi after hearing of their plight through her charity work, court papers revealed Wednesday.

The High Court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Tuesday granted the singer permission to adopt the twins, adding to two other children she has already adopted from the country.

Court documents detailed how the twins were taken in by the orphanage because their mother died soon after childbirth, their father left to marry another woman, and their grandmother struggled to look after several children.

Some Malawian activists have criticised Madonna for allegedly bending the rules and for exploiting one of the world´s poorest countries.

But judge Fiona Mwale said the singer would provide a loving family life for the children in "a luxurious, spacious and comfortable abode in an affluent neighbourhood" of the United States.

The ruling also said that Madonna, 58, was "above the age normally considered within the ranges of parenting" and had submitted a medical report to prove her good health.

"Her charity work brings her into contact with orphanages... and it was as a result of this contact that she felt compelled to fill a gap in their lives and open up her home to them," Mwale said.

"The petitioner satisfied me that this adoption is motivated by her desire to offer a home, love, protection and guidance to the infants.

"She would like to share what she has with those who are less privileged."

0



0







Madonna felt ´compelled´ to adopt twins: court papers was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/184866-Madonna-felt-compelled-to-adopt-twins-court-papers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Madonna felt ´compelled´ to adopt twins: court papers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/184866-Madonna-felt-compelled-to-adopt-twins-court-papers.