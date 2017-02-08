BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday cited ‘lack of consensus’ to enforce UN-led ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

The US had moved a proposal backing India’s application to have JeM chief included in a UN list of designated terrorists. China blocked the move earlier this month.

Responding to questions on the issue, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said conditions had not been met and consensus had not been forged for China to back the move.

China’s decision is in line with resolutions of the UN Security Council and Beijing was following procedures, he added.

