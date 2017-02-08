Nawaz rewarded Zubair for defending his corruption: Imran

KARACHI: PTI chief Imran Khan slammed Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday, claiming that Nawaz Sharif had appointed him at the post for defending his corruption which had been exposed in the Panama Papers controversy.



Holding a press conference with his party leaders at his side, the PTI chairman launched a tirade against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accusing him of being involved in corruption. Imran said that after the Panama Leaks case, every Chief Executive will fear indulging in corruption.

He assailed Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, stating that he was disappointed with him since he was well aware of Nawaz's corruption with regard to the Panama Leaks controversy but had chosen to defend the Sharif family, despite that.

PTI chief Imran Khan stated that the public was well aware that the letter presented by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Qatari prince in the Panama Papers was a fraud since the premier had not mentioned it before in his speeches.

He also criticised the Sharif-led government for spending excessively on advertisements instead of building schools, hospitals and universities.

"The government has spent Rs 20 billion on advertisements. They could have built hospitals and schools," he said. "The most expensive cancer hospital costs Rs 4 billion and instead, they threw the amount away for advertisements," he added.

Imran said that the Panama Leaks case had nothing to do with PML-N and the government. He said that PML-N had stated that the whole Panama Papers affair was a private matter of the Sharif family.

"If it is a private matter of the state, then what are federal ministers doing at the Supreme Court in ever hearing?" he questioned.

Imran said that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had spent 60% of Punjab's budget on Lahore alone and that they present it as a showcase for development work being carried out in the whole of Punjab.

Imran slams Altaf, Zardari and corruption in Sindh

Admitting that he neglected Karachi after the elections of 2013, Imran said that he would focus his attention on the city as soon as he was done with the Panama Leaks case.

"I admit, I ignored Karachi in part since 2013," he said. "I fell and got injured in 2013 due to which I was admitted in a hospital for 4 months. Then 2014 I went on a protest movement against the government in Islamabad. 2016 again, I was occupied in the Panama Leaks case," he added. "I promise to focus my attention towards Karachi as soon as I am done with the Panama Leaks case."

Imran said that Altaf Hussain acted like a don from London and Asif Ali Zardari seldom visited Pakistan. He claimed that both leaders held no stakes in Pakistan since their properties, families and wealth were abroad. He said that Altaf lived in London whereas Zardari rarely visited the country.

Imran also spoke about the dismal situation of Sindh and the poor state that Larkana was in.

"The govt has spent Rs 90 billion on Larkana and Mohenjo Daro appears to be in a better state than it," he said.

The PTI chairman also stated that people in Karachi were drinking water supplied to them from sewers whereas the rich drank mineral water. Imran said Karachi was not in such a bad state before, it used to be the City of Lights at one point in time.

