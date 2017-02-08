MUMBAI: In a recent tweet, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone had kind words to say about Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, her co-star from the latest SRK starrer Raees.

Mahira Khan has been barred from promoting Raees in India but that does not the Pakistani actress can't promote the movie altogether. In a recent press conference held on Friday to promote the Bollywood flick in India, Mahira joined the cast of Raees to talk about the movie.

Mahira spoke on a wide array of topics related to the movie as well as her experiences with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Mahira also gushed about actress Sunny Leone, who performed to the song 'Laila O Laila' in the movie. Mahira recounted how she had met Sunny at an airport once and the two had a nice chat. The Pakistani actress had also disclosed how she loved Sunny Leone's performance in the hit song 'Baby Doll'.

"I love Sunny Leone's 'Baby doll'. I have actually met her at an airport. We hung out and spoke to each other. She is lovely and beautiful. I don't think she would ever look this amazing as she looks in the song 'Laila main Laila'".

Sunny Leone remembered her meeting with Mahira at the airport and had nice things to say about the Pakistani actress, recalling how sweet she had found her to be.

Raees was banned in Pakistan for not depicting Islam in the proper light. Mahira was disappointed with the ban as the actress had stated earlier that Pakistanis were dying to watch the film back home in cinemas.

