WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s administration claimed a victory over Democrats Tuesday with the US Senate´s confirmation of Betsy DeVos as education secretary, after Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote.

The chamber deadlocked at 50-50, with two Republicans breaking ranks to oppose Trump´s hotly contested nominee, a billionaire who champions using taxpayer monies to help fund privately run schools.

Pence was needed to break the tie, the first time a sitting vice president has ever cast a deciding vote for a cabinet pick.

The White House applauded the confirmation, with spokesman Sean Spicer saying DeVos "will ensure that every student has access to a good school, whether it´s public, private or charter."

But Pence trooping up to the Capitol to salvage DeVos´s nomination was lousy optics for the administration as Trump struggles to get his cabinet in place.

Just five of 15 cabinet members have now been confirmed, in addition to the cabinet-rank positions of CIA director and US ambassador to the United Nations.

By the same time in 2008, all but three members of president Barack Obama´s cabinet were in place.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Democrats for slow-walking nominees, saying they ought to "get over the election (and) let this administration get up and get running."

McConnell has placed the nominations for attorney general, health secretary and head of US Treasury on the calendar. "All should be confirmed this week," he said.

0



0







Vice President breaks tie to confirm US education pick DeVos was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/184843-Vice-President-breaks-tie-to-confirm-US-education-pick-DeVos/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Vice President breaks tie to confirm US education pick DeVos" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/184843-Vice-President-breaks-tie-to-confirm-US-education-pick-DeVos.