LONDON: A passenger aircraft which was intercepted and escorted by fighter jets to Stansted airport northeast of London was diverted because of reports of a disruptive passenger, British police said on Tuesday.

"This is not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter," Essex Police said in a statement.

"The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries. "The Ministry of Defence had earlier said Typhoon jets had intercepted the aircraft, which had been en route to London´s Heathrow Airport, and escorted it to Stansted.

Flight tracking websites said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK757 from Lahore to Heathrow had been diverted to Stansted.

