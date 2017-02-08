DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five people were killed and seven others injured when a truck and a passenger van collided on Bannu Road late Tuesday night, according to Geo News.

Local police said the accident occurred when the truck crashed into the ill fated van near Yark area of district Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rescue teams were shifting the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital and other medical facilities.

