South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 40 runs
Cape Town: South Africa closed in on a series whitewash after defeating Sri Lanka by 40 runs in the fourth one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday.
A late Sri Lanka batting collapse allowed South Africa to move 4-0 ahead in the five-match series.
Scores: South Africa 367 for five in 50 overs. Sri Lanka 327 in 48.1 overs.
Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 4-0
Remaining match:
February 10, Centurion