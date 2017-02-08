Cape Town: South Africa closed in on a series whitewash after defeating Sri Lanka by 40 runs in the fourth one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday.

A late Sri Lanka batting collapse allowed South Africa to move 4-0 ahead in the five-match series.



Scores: South Africa 367 for five in 50 overs. Sri Lanka 327 in 48.1 overs.

Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 4-0



Remaining match:

February 10, Centurion

