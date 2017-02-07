RIYADH: Saudi Arabia deported about 39,000 Pakistanis from the Kingdom in the past four months for violating the rules of residence and work, Saudi Gazette reported on Tuesday, quoting informed security sources as saying.

The sources also told the paper that the involvement of a number of Pakistani nationals in some terrorist actions orchestrated by Daesh, is a cause of public and societal worry.

They said a number of Pakistanis were held in the crimes of drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assault. Against this backdrop, Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the security committee of the Shoura Council, called for "thoroughly scrutinising" the Pakistanis before they are recruited for work in the Kingdom.

He asked for more closer coordination with the concerned authorities in Pakistan to thoroughly check those coming to work in the Kingdom due to the involvement of a number of Pakistanis in security issues, the report said.

Sadoun said the political and religious inclinations of the Pakistanis coming to work in the Kingdom should be known to both sides before they are recruited for work.

"Pakistan itself is plagued with terrorism due to its close proximity with Afghanistan. The Taleban extremist movement was itself born in Pakistan," he said.

Meanwhile, according to Nafithat Tawasul (communications window) of the Interior Ministry, they are 82 Pakistani suspects of terror and security issues who are currently held in intelligence prisons.

According to the report, as many as 15 Pakistanis, including a woman, were nabbed following the recent terrorist operations in Al-Harazat and Al-Naseem districts in Jeddah.

The ministry recalled that last Ramadan, Abdullah Ghulzar Khan, a Pakistani, exploded himself at the car park of Dr. Soliman Fakheeh Hospital near the US consulate in Jeddah.

He lived in the Kingdom for 12 years with his wife and her parents. He had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a private driver's visa.

