NEW DELHI: China on Tuesday blocked a proposal by the United States (US) at the United Nations (UN) to designate Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist as reported by an Indian newspaper here on Tuesday.

The US, supported by the United Kingdom and France, moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee to blacklist Masood Azhar in what is seen as a show of solidarity with India.

India has accused JeM and its leader of masterminding several attacks, including the assault on the Pathankot air base in Jan 2016, and has been trying to get Azhar added to the list following the attack. JeM has already been blacklisted by the 15-nation Security Council, but not Azhar.

The US proposal, prepared after consulting with India, stated that JeM is a designated terror outfit so its leaders cannot go scot-free, according to sources cited by the newspaper.

China opposed the move by putting a hold on the proposal, a source said, just before the expiry of the 10-day deadline for action on the proposal.

The hold can remain in place for six months and may be extended by three months. It can be converted into a block during this time period, effectively dismissing the proposal.

