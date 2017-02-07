Print Story
Pakistani labourer injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
February 07, 2017
RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani civilian sustained bullet injuries in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.
According to ISPR statement, Indian security forces resorted to unprovoked fire in Khoi Ratta sector of the LoC. As a result, 25 years old labourer identified as Ashfaq was injured.
The wounded Ashfaq was shifted to local hospital.
Pakistani forces befittingly responded to the Indian firing and silenced their guns.