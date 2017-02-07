ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister of Pakistan has approved the request of FIA to issue ‘red warrants’ for Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder.

MQM founder is wanted to police in several cases including terrorism, however, sources said the interior ministry approved to issue red warrants in Imran Farooq murder case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court had ordered to ensure presence of MQM founder on next hearing.

It may also be noted here that Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) last week requested the Interior Ministry to issue red warrants of MQM founder and bring him back to the country through Interpol.

Interior Ministry sources, the ministry had received a request from FIA which seeks MQM founder’s arrest through Interpol in Imran Farooq murder case.

Imran Farooq, 50, a founding member of the MQM, was stabbed and beaten to death in Edgware, north-west London, as he returned home from work on September 16, 2010. Farooq was a close confidante of MQM founder Altaf Hussain and a senior party leader when he fled the country in 1992.

He was living in North London after claiming political asylum and had reportedly later become an inactive member of the party.

London Metropolitan police last year in a statement provided the progress in the investigation into the murder. According to the Met police, around 4,600 people have been interrogated in relation to the case so far and up to 7,800 documents have been reviewed in the case.

The London police said officials from the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command are determined to see the investigations into Imran Farooq’s murder through.

