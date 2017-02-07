KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh, A.D Khawaja has questioned presence of Rangers in Karachi, saying that it was time police functions without using paramilitary’s ‘crutches’.

IG Sindh was addressing the business community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Tuesday.

Sindh Police Chief referred to the Rangers as “crutches”, saying the city cannot continue to rely on them.

Khawaja emphasized significant changes in the obsolete legal framework in order to revamp the force and improve its performance, adding that duties could not be formed under 1861 laws in 21st century.

In a reference to the targeted killings of police personnel, IG Sindh stated how the police force single-handedly conducted the Karachi Operation towards the end of 80’s and beginning of 90’s. "However meritorious police officers were killed one by one," he said.

He emphasized on pondering what created the vacuum that was filled by the Rangers.

He went on to say that the people behind the murders of police personnel continued to serve the assemblies, which drove the force’s morale to an all-time low. Khawaja reminded how the society did not raise its voice against the slain members of the police force.

