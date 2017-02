KABUL: An explosion occurred near the Supreme Court in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, according to witnesses at a nearby government ministry.

Kabul police confirmed that a blast had been heard and they were still working to identify the exact location of it.

0



0







Blast reported near Supreme Court in Kabul: witnesses was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/184625-Blast-reported-near-Supreme-Court-in-Kabul-witnesses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Blast reported near Supreme Court in Kabul: witnesses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/184625-Blast-reported-near-Supreme-Court-in-Kabul-witnesses.