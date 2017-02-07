ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss a number of issues including Repatriation and Management Policy for Afghan Refugees and Electoral Reforms.



According to official sources the Cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took up a 33-point agenda. The Cabinet agenda includes Repatriation and Management Policy for Afghan Refugees, Electoral Reforms, Ehtesab Commission, Report of Cabinet Committee Constituted for the People Affected by Indian Firing on the Working Boundaries.



Other items on agenda include Medical Treatment of Poor/Deserving Citizens Suffering From Fatal Diseases Including Kidney, Liver, Bone-Marrow Transplant and Cancers, besides Construction of 500, 250 and 100 Bed Hospitals across Pakistan and Establishment of Health Infrastructure Development and Management Company (HIDMC).



The Cabinet would also give approval of Foreign Commercial Loans, besides ratification of the Supplementary Grant of Rs.389,770,000/- for repair and purchase of spare parts for the helicopters of 6 aviation squadron.



The Cabinet is due to approve Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh in the Field of Trade Promotion.

