MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan revealed how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wanted to slap him in 1997, when the former showed up to watch a trial show of the latter's Judwaa movie.

Varun Dhawan has made a name for himself as one of the rising young talents of Bollywood and someone who will go on to carry the future of the Indian film industry on his shoulders. The Bollywood actor will play in a reboot of the Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor starrer from 1997 Judwaa, which will be directed by Varun's father, David Dhawan.

The actor revealed why Salman threatened to slap him when he had showed up at a trial show of Judwaa in 1997. At the time, he was a boy of seven years old and had called Salman an uncle, which had not gone down well with the actor.

"I went for trial (show of Judwaa) and I called him Salman uncle he got very upset. He told me ‘I will slap you if you call me that, call me Salman bhai. I don’t care if you are David Dhawan’s son I won’t allow you inside theatre if you call me uncle,’" he recalled.

Varun said that he was not nervous about being compared to Salman Khan when he begins shooting for the film. Instead, the actor said that he thought about the audience only when he was in the process of making a film.

"I am not thinking about it you all keep reminding me. As an actor I do films for audience. When I do a film I don’t think about I will become this or that or my price will hike as an actor I will get ad I don’t think all this. Eventually audience should like your film," he said.

The actor also revealed that he spoke to Salman Khan before about the role he would play in the movie and said that he did not want to disappoint the Sultan star.

"We all have spoken to him it’s a personal thing. His blessings are always there. I don’t want to disappoint him (Salman), them (Sajid Khan and David Dhawan) and the audience," he said.

