KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza met on Tuesday and agreed that the ongoing operation in the city should continue till its logical end.

According to details, the meeting took place at the Governor House in Karachi. Both personalities discussed the ongoing operation to cleanse the city and purge it of militants. The Governor and Karachi Corps Commander agreed that the operation should continue till its logical end. Muhammad Zubair stated that if in order to restore Karachi to its true state, it was imperative for everyone to do their jobs.

On the occasion, Zubair said that in order to restore peace and law to Karachi, security institutions had rendered great sacrifices. He declared Karachi as an ideal city for investment and industrial activities.

