KARACHI: PTI chief Imran Khan will arrive in the metropolis today to attend a startup conference organised by Momentum Pakistan, on Tuesday.

According to details, the PTI chief will arrive in Karachi today (Tuesday) and will meet young entrepreneurs and witness their achievements with regards to entrepreneurship and startups firsthand. The PTI chief will most likely address participants of the event as well.

Imran had tweeted about his visit a couple of days ago, making it clear that he was looking forward to attending the event.

"Connecting start ups w/ potential investors is key to nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship and its massive potential in Pakistan," the PTI chief had tweeted a couple of days ago.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2017

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 6, 2017

Imran Khan's PTI emerged as a strong contender in the general elections of 2013 for the now defunct Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) as the party secured votes in huge quantities from various constituencies, even going on to win NA-250.

However, critics have accused the party of ignoring the city over the years and failing to highlight its problems.

0



0







Imran to meet young entrepreneurs in Karachi today was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/184609-Imran-to-meet-young-entrepreneurs-in-Karachi-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran to meet young entrepreneurs in Karachi today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/184609-Imran-to-meet-young-entrepreneurs-in-Karachi-today.