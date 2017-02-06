ISTANBUL: Turkish security forces have detained over 750 people suspected of links to the IS extremist group in Turkey´s biggest ever crackdown against the organisation, state media said Monday.

Some 450 suspects were picked up in the initial phase of the nationwide operation on Sunday but the number held has now risen to 763, the Anadolu news agency said.

It said raids took place in 29 of Turkey´s 81 provinces and documents, weapons and ammunition were also seized.

The operation came just over a month after 39 people, mainly foreigners, were killed on New Year´s night when a gunman went on the rampage inside a plush Istanbul nightclub.

The IS group claimed the massacre, its first clear claim for a major attack in Turkey although it had been blamed for several bombings in 2016.

Turkish police have over the last few years launched numerous raids against IS suspects but a nationwide operation on this scale against the group is unprecedented.

Anadolu quoted Turkey´s police directorate as saying that IS was looking to stage a "sensational action" inside the country for propaganda purposes, with media organisations seen as a possible target.

No further details were given.

