ISAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday banned Amir Liaquat show ‘Aisy Nahin Chalay Ga’ on BOl News and warned the channel management that airing of the programme will tantamount to contempt of court.

The apex court issued the verdict on the petition filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra). The regulator had approached the court against the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision which restored the programme.

Commenting on the verdict, Pemra chief Absar Alam said it is clear now that there’s zero tolerance against hate speech and the authority would take strong action against any such activity.

This is victory of the Constitution, law, and the National Action Plan, he added.

The SC on January 31 had directed the SHC to stop contempt of court proceedings against the Pemra chairman regarding taking action against a BOL TV channel’s programme.

The three member SC bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard the case filed by Pemra against the SHC decision and issued a notice to Labaaik Company (BOL TV).

Pemra had banned Amir Liaquat’s programme ‘Aisy Nahin Chalay Ga’ on BOL TV.

The SHC suspended the Pemra’s notification issued in that regard on January 27 with the directive that any decision regarding BOL TV would be taken with its approval.

The BOL TV filed a contempt of court case in the SHC against Pemra banning Amir Liaquat’s programme without informing the court.

The counsel for Pemra told the court that the authority had received 100 applications against Amir Liaquat’s programme.

