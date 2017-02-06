LOS ANGELES: Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt may have refused his estranged wife Angelina Jolie $100,000 for child support, if media reports are to be believed.

According to a leading website, the Fury superstar 'has no issue taking care of' their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox but he will not pay money to Jolie to take care of their children.

According to a source, $250,000 will be put in each child's trust fund every year, which will be capped off at $5 million. The source stated that this money will pay for all necessary expenses for their children and set up a trust fund for them all.

The source further revealed that Angelina Jolie was making 'ridiculous financial demands' as the actress hoped that her divorce with Pitt would be finalised in the next 90 days.

"Angie wants the divorce finalised within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements. But with everything she's asking for, it's unlikely that will happen. She's making ridiculous financial demands," said the source.





