LOS ANGELES: An Iranian student deported in the wake of Donald Trump´s travel ban was back in the United States on Sunday, one of thousands of travelers rushing to enter the country after a judge temporarily blocked the ban.

Sara Yarjani was met at Los Angeles airport by her sister -- who flew in from nearby Washington state -- and several attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union who fought for her return.

Several people clapped and one woman shouted "welcome to the United States" as the visibly shaken 35-year-old made her way through a throng of reporters and cameramen.

"I am so grateful to all the lawyers and others that helped me ... because to me that is America and I am very grateful," she said tearfully.

Ironically, many of the same customs and border patrol agents who had been involved in her deportation the previous week were on hand Sunday to greet her and rush her through immigration.

"They came and they said we´re just gonna get you through so you get out faster," she said. "I knew a lot of them because I was here, detained for 23 hours last time" before being deported.

Yarjani, a graduate student in holistic health at the California Institute for Human Science, near San Diego, had her student visa revoked and was sternly put on a plane back to Vienna last week after Trump´s executive order blocking citizens from seven Muslim countries, including Iran, went into effect.

The controversial order, which prompted an uproar and caused travel chaos, was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Friday.

However, Trump´s administration scurried over the weekend to get an emergency freeze of the judge´s order, prompting visa holders to rush to board US-bound flights before yet another legal ruling comes down in what is shaping up to be a fierce legal battle between immigration advocacy groups and the government.

"The legal landscape has been shifting and we are hopeful that the courts will continue to challenge this unconstitutional order," said Ian Kysel, an ACLU attorney who worked on Yarjani´s case and who was at the airport to greet her Sunday.

