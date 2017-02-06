Print Story
X
-
Kasur: Two robbers killed in police shootoutBy Web DeskFebruary 06, 2017Latest : National
KASUR: At least two dacoits were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police within the limits of Allahabad police station early on Monday.
Police said those killed in the shootout have been identified as Ashiq aka Ashki and Fiyaz alias Fiyazi. They were wanted to police in more than 45 cases.
Four other robbers managed to flee. Police have cordoned off the area and began search of the culprits.